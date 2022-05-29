ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

