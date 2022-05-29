ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

