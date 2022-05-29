ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 7,178 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 237,824 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,589,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

