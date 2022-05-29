ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 97,196 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,196 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Gold Resource worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

