ETNA Network (ETNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,199.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $311,219.37 and approximately $19,199.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 642.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

