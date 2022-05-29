Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 1,112,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

