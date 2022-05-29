Evercore ISI Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $175.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average is $260.70. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

