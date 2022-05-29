Evil Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $85,838.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.