Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.93.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

