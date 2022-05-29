Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.93.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)
