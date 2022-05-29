Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($37.77) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.39 ($34.45).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.97 ($26.56) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.13 and a 200-day moving average of €26.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

