Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 51,729 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Expedia Group stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

