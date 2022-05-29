Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 153,170 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7,788.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 126,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 125,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

