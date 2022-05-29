Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

EXPD stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 121.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

