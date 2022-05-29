Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $42.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $177.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $178.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $230.94 million, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $232.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 402,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50. Expensify has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

