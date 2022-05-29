Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

XPRO opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Expro Group by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 653,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expro Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

