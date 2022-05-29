FCA Corp TX Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

