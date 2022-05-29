FCA Corp TX Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

FCA Corp TX reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in NetApp were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetApp by 56.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,632,000 after acquiring an additional 477,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.