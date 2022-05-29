FCA Corp TX Invests $273,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $164.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.22 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

