FCA Corp TX Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,467.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,416.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,005.85. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,998.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

