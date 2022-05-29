Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($188.75) to £140 ($176.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($195.04) to £140 ($176.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,739.40.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.