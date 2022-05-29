Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.03 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $116.78 million and approximately $30.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

