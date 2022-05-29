Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 105.1% in May

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,032,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 990,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.5 days.

Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

