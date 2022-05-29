Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Wolfe Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

FITB opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

