Financial Analysis: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tremor International and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 106.84%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 2.57 $73.22 million $0.46 24.80 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tremor International beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

