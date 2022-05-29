Financial Survey: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) versus Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -26.82% -413.94% -24.37%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Babylon and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oak Street Health 0 4 10 0 2.71

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 71.60%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Babylon and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.14 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.28 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -9.84

Babylon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Babylon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

