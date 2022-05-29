Firo Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Firo has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and $608,592.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00005807 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,270,461 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

