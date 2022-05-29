First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCXXF. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

