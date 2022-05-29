First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FFMR remained flat at $$58.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. First Farmers Financial has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

