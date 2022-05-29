First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

FLIC stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $431.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First of Long Island by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

