First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 105.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $72.01 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

