First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 93.6% in May

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,202. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

