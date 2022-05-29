First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 93.6% in May

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,202. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
