First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the April 30th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
FEM opened at $24.10 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.