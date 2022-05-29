First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the April 30th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

FEM opened at $24.10 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.