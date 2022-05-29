First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in May

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,750. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

