First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 66.9% in May

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,582. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.