First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FNX opened at $95.21 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
