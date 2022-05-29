First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNX opened at $95.21 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 81.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

