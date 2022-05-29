First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 99.0% in May

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,027. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.