First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 99.0% in May

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,027. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
