First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 100.3% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TDIV stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $64.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.
