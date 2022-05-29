First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 100.3% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TDIV stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

