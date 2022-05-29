First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 51.6% in May

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the April 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 849,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,556 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,622. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

