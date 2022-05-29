First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 304,027 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.