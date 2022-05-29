First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $21.95. 21,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. First United has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First United’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

