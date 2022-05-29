FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the transport operator’s stock.
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.69) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.02 ($1.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.
FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.