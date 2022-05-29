Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 15.3% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 1.97% of Fiserv worth $1,352,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. 2,734,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

