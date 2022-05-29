Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $9,032,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 16,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ford Motor by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,467,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 54,195,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,467,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.