Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

