ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 291,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,591. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.