Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 2,558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

