Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FSSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,077. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 280,496 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 15.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

