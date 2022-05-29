Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

FEDU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,264. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.