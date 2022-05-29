Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

