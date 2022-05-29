Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) versus Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Financial Survey

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 7.09% 2.99% 2.47% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endeavour Silver and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 4 2 0 2.33 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.82, indicating a potential upside of 83.30%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Franklin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $165.32 million 4.07 $13.95 million $0.08 46.51 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining (Get Rating)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

